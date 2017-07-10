MLB Commissioner: Charlotte 'A Possibility' For Expansion

MIAMI -- Major League Baseball will continue to delay any plans for expansion until after the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays get new ballparks, but a North Carolina city could be in the running if the league reconsiders.



"I think it would be difficult to convince the owners to go forward with an expansion until those situations are resolved," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday during an All-Star Game town hall meeting.



"Once they're done, I think we have some great candidates," Manfred said. "I know the mayor of Montreal has been very vocal about bringing baseball back to Montreal. It was not great when the Expos left. The fact of the matter was baseball was successful in Montreal for a very long time. Charlotte is a possibility. And I would like to think that Mexico City or some place in Mexico would be another possibility."

Copyright 2017 WFMY