Edwards Retiring From NASCAR

Carl Edwards, driver of the #19 ARRIS Toyota, walks through the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images) (Photo: Robert Laberge, 2016 Getty Images)

Carl Edwards is expected to announce he will step away from NASCAR immediately in a news conference Wednesday at Joe Gibbs Racing, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday. The person was not authorized to speak publicly.

The move will undoubtedly stun the racing world, as Edwards has been in the prime of his career and nearly won the championship last season. At 37 and driving for one of the top teams in NASCAR, Edwards figured to have at least five-10 more years in racing, should he wish to continue at NASCAR's highest level.

No reason was given for his decision, but Edwards has been known as a family-focused driver who cares deeply about his private life. While most drivers live in the Charlotte, N.C., area, for example, Edwards lives in his hometown of Columbia, Mo.

Fox Sports first reported the news. JGR would not comment on the report but called for two separate news conferences Wednesday.

Fox reported Daniel Suarez, who won the Xfinity Series championship last season, will replace Edwards in the No. 19 Cup Series car.

Edwards has 28 Cup wins and has finished runner-up for the championship twice, in 2008 and 2011.

