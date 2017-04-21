Mount Tabor Hires New Head Football Coach

American Football on Field (Photo: dehooks, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MT. TABOR HIRES NEW HEAD FOOTBALL COACH - Winston-Salem---On Monday, April 17th a committee interviewed candidates for the position of Mount Tabor High School Head Football Coach and selected Tiesuan Brown. Tiesuan will take over as head football coach, effective immediately.

Tiesuan graduated from Mount Tabor in 1999.Tiesuan began his coaching career at Mount Tabor in WSFCS in 2004 and was previously serving as the Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator for the Spartans of Mount Tabor. Tiesuan is also the Head Wrestling Coach at Mount Tabor. As the Head JV Coach he amassed a record of 31-6 with two undefeated seasons. As an athlete at Mount Tabor Tiesuan was named to All-County and All-Conference Teams. He was an All-Conference, All-Region, & All-State Wrestler as well as being ranked as high as 15th in the nation. Tiesuan was also a three time Captain & MVP of his Wrestling team at Cumberland University

In addition to coaching, Tiesuan has taught in the WSFCS District since 2004 and has been a teaching assistant in the OCS Department at Mount Tabor. Mr. Brown holds a Bachelor's of Science in Physical Education degree from Cumberland University.

