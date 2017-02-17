NASCAR Beefs Up Concussion Testing Before Season Begins

DAYTONA BEACH, F.L. -- NASCAR has beefed up its concussion protocol with a consistent screening rule at all venues.
Drivers who are involved in a wreck that sends their car to the garage will now be required to report to the infield care center for an evaluation. Under the old rule, a driver went to the care center only if their car had to be towed from the track.
NASCAR's standards will also require infield care center physicians to use the SCAT-3 diagnostic tool in screening for head injuries. NASCAR has already announced it plans to use a traveling safety crew and a rotating roster of physicians. The new program will provide on-site support for neurological evaluations.
Popular driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. missed the second half of last season with a concussion.
