Reidsville football player Willy Blackstock commits to Fayetteville State University. (Photo: Willy Blackstock)

PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. -- Dozens of Triad athletes committed colleges on National Signing Day.

You can find a list of some of the local athletes in the photo gallery below.

If you know an athlete who committed to play college sports this week, send us photos and information to news@wfmy.com, tweet us @WFMY, or send us pictures on our Facebook page.

© 2018 WFMY-TV