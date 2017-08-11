NBA All-Star Chris Paul Returns To The Triad

April 10, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Gary A. Vasquez)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- NBA All-Star Chris Paul is back in the Triad to pass on some of his knowledge to local high school stars.

The former West Forsyth and Wake Forest University alum is hosting his 5th annual CP3 Rising Stars National Camp Aug. 11-13 at the Greensboro Sportsplex.

The invitation-only event will feature more than 200 of the area's top high school athletes.

Friday night, Paul hosted the CP3 Basketball Academy in Winston-Salem.

“It’s all about creating opportunity, and giving youth a platform to propel their dreams,” Paul said in a news release. “My family and coaches taught me early on to believe in myself, and to know I could truly do anything I put my mind to.”





