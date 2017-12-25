Hornets Assign Malik Monk, Dwayne Bacon Back to Swarm

The Greensboro Swarm hosted the team's first open house practice so fans could get a look at the new team and the new field house. (Photo: WFMY)

Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has assigned rookies Dwayne Bacon and Malik Monk to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Bacon (6-7, 221, Florida State) is in his rookie year with Charlotte after the Hornets acquired

his draft rights along with cash considerations in exchange for Frank Jackson during the 2017

NBA Draft. Bacon has appeared in 28 games for the Hornets, including six starts, and holds

averages of 3.6 points and 3.1 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game.

Monk (6-3, 200, Kentucky) is in his rookie year with Charlotte after the Hornets selected him

with the 11 th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Monk has appeared in 29 games for the

Hornets and holds averages of 5.9 points, 1.5 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per

game.

This will mark the first G League assignment of the season for both players.

Copyright 2017 WFMY