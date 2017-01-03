Hornets Drop Harrison

Aaron Harrison of the Charlotte Hornets drives towards the basket against Shabazz Muhammad #15 of the Minnesota Timberwolves. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) (Photo: Hannah Foslien, 2016 Hannah Foslien)

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets have cut guard Aaron Harrison.

Harrison (6-6, 212, Kentucky) was originally signed by the Hornets on July 14, 2015. The Kentucky product appeared in 26 games over two seasons with Charlotte, including two playoff outings in 2016.

Harrison also made three stints with the Hornets NBA Development League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, this season. During his assignments, he appeared in 14 games (all starts) and recorded averages of 20.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 36.1 minutes per game. The Swarm retains Harrison’s D-League rights should he decide to sign a D-League contract.

Charlotte’s roster now stands at 14.

