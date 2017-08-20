Swarm Coach Gillespie Throws First Pitch At Hoppers Game

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two ball worlds collided at today’s Grasshoppers game against the Hickory Crawdads.
Greensboro Swarm Head Coach Noel Gillespie threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Joining Guilford the Grasshopper’s on-field activities for the day was Sergeant Swarm, the basketball teams mascot.
Looks like the Swarm brought a little luck with them as the Hoppers beat the Crawdads 5 - 2.
