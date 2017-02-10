N.C. A&T Release 2017 Football Schedule

(Photo: WFMY News 2 Sports)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- North Carolina A&T released their 2017 football schedule Friday with five home games and three in-state non-conference contests that represent three different NCAA competition levels.

Over the past three seasons the Aggies have gone 20-4 in the MEAC. Their two consecutive postseason appearances included a Celebration Bowl victory in 2015 and an NCAA FCS Playoff appearance in 2016, their first in 13 years. In addition, the Aggies were named the 2015 Black College Football National Champions. The Aggies are looking to have another outstanding season in 2017, so don’t miss out on the fun.

Priority purchasing begins Monday, April 17 and runs through, Friday, June 2. General public tickets go on sale Monday, June 5.

The Aggies open the year in Boiling Springs, N.C., to face fellow in-state Division I-FCS foe Gardner-Webb on Sept. 2. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams. A week later the Aggies will come to Aggie Stadium for their home opener, a 6 p.m., contest against Mars Hill, a Division II school out of the South Atlantic Conference. For the third straight season the Aggies will play a team from the Division I-Football Bowl Subdivision as N.C. A&T travels 90 miles down the road to face Charlotte University on Sept. 16. The Aggies earned their first-ever win over an FBS program when they defeated Kent State 39-36 in quadruple overtime.

The 49ers will begin a span of three straight road games for the Aggies as they usher in conference play on Sept. 23 in Baltimore against the Morgan State Bears. It will be the first meeting between the Aggies and the Bears in two years. A week later the Aggies will play at S.C. State where they will try to defeat the Bulldogs for the third straight season.

N.C. A&T’s return home will be for The Greatest Homecoming On Earth on Oct. 7. Delaware State will be the opponent as the Aggies go after their seventh straight homecoming win. The MEAC’s two Florida schools are next on the schedule as the Aggies go to Florida A&M on Oct. 14 before hosting Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 21. After a week off from competition, the Aggies head to Norfolk, Va., to face the Norfolk State Spartans on Nov. 4.

Two home games close out the regular season as Savannah State returns to Aggie Stadium for the first time in four years on Nov. 11. Arch-rival North Carolina Central is once again the regular-season finale as Nov. 18 will mark the 88th meeting between the longtime rivals.

Follow North Carolina A&T Athletics on Facebook (@ncatathletics), Instagram (@ncatathletics) and Twitter (@ncataggies) and follow Aggies football on Twitter (@football_ncat).

Copyright 2017 WFMY