N.C. A&T's Tarik Cohen To NFL Combine

Liz Crawford , WFMY 11:59 PM. EST February 15, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C.  --  North Carolina A&T star running back Tarik Cohen was invited to the 2017 NFL Combine.

The Combine is the first week of March in Indianapolis. More than 300 prospects were invited to showcase their abilities.

Check out the full list here: Combine Participants

 

 

