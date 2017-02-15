N.C. A&T's Tarik Cohen To NFL Combine

Tarik Cohen (Photo: WFMY News 2 Sports)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- North Carolina A&T star running back Tarik Cohen was invited to the 2017 NFL Combine.

The Combine is the first week of March in Indianapolis. More than 300 prospects were invited to showcase their abilities.

