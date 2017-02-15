N.C. A&T's Tarik Cohen To NFL Combine

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- North Carolina A&T star running back Tarik Cohen was invited to the 2017 NFL Combine.
The Combine is the first week of March in Indianapolis. More than 300 prospects were invited to showcase their abilities.
Check out the full list here: Combine Participants
Congrats to our very own @_Twenty8_ on his invitation to the 2017 @NFL Combine. Good Luck #AggiePride #NCAT pic.twitter.com/1nflT51rtI— NC A&T Football (@FOOTBALL_NCAT) February 15, 2017
