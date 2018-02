NC State Beats Boston College 82-66

North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Sam Hunt (15) is greeted by teammates after hitting a three pointer during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at PNC Arena. The Wolfpack won 82-66. (Photo: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Freshman Braxton Beverly scored 16 points with five first-half 3-pointers, helping North Carolina State beat Boston College 82-66 on Tuesday night.



Allerik Freeman scored a team-high 20 points in the third straight win for the Wolfpack (19-9, 9-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). N.C. State had an awful start and missed its first eight shots, only to see its offense suddenly roar into gear and build a big margin by halftime.



The Wolfpack made 17 of 19 shots (.895) over the final 12½ minutes of the half, including 13 in a row. And when Beverly swished his fifth 3, the Wolfpack led 44-24 with 1:10 left.



N.C. State led by 16 at half, remained in firm control and shot 56 percent for the game.



Ky Bowman scored 21 points for the Eagles (16-12, 6-9), who trailed by double figures nearly the entire second half. BC shot 38 percent for the game.



BIG PICTURE



Boston College: The Eagles arrived having already matched their best win total of the previous six seasons, as well as their league win total of the previous three seasons combined. But the Eagles squandered a chance for some early momentum Tuesday, struggling to make their own shots. BC made just 3 of 12 shots and went 0 for 7 on 3s to start the game during that critical sequence, building a meager 6-0 lead that quickly vanished once the Wolfpack started hitting from just about everywhere.



N.C. State: At this point, every game is about building toward an NCAA Tournament bid in coach Kevin Keatts' first season. There are five Quadrant 1 wins - including against Arizona, Duke and North Carolina - to provide a strong top of the resume, so the Wolfpack (62 RPI, No. 49 in KenPom) simply needed to make this home game as a favored team look routine. That ugly opening stretch of 12 scoreless possessions aside, the Wolfpack did just that.



UP NEXT



Boston College: The Eagles visit Miami on Saturday.



N.C. State: No. 25 Florida State visits N.C. State on Sunday.

