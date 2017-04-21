NC State Coach Keatts Signs 6-Year Deal Worth $2.2M Annually

North Carolina State has added center Omer Yurtseven to its basketball roster. (Photo: WFMY News 2 Sports)

KEATTS SIGNS 6-YEAR DEAL AT NC STATE - RALEIGH, N.C.- New North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts has signed his six-year contract with the school worth at least $2.2 million per year.

N.C. State officials released a copy of the contract Friday.

The deal will pay the men's basketball coach an annual salary of $1.1 million plus another $1.1 million in supplemental income for fundraising, media appearances and apparel.

Keatts is a former assistant to Rick Pitino at Louisville who led UNC Wilmington to the past two NCAA Tournaments. He was hired to replace Mark Gottfried, who was fired during his second straight losing season with the Wolfpack.

