NC State Denies Gottfried Rumors

North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Mark Gottfried speaks to his team in the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during round one of the ACC tournament. North Carolina State Wolfpack defeated Wake Forest Demon Deacons 75-72. (Photo: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Things have gone from bad to worse for NC State basketball.

Following their win at Duke, the Wolfpack rattled off five straight losses. The worst game Saturday when Wake Forest embarrassed the Pack beating them by 30 points.

Now, reports and rumors are circulating about the status of Coach Mark Gottfried's job.

NC State Athletics send WFMY News 2 this statement Monday evening:

"Mark Gottfried remains our head coach, and we are all focused on our next opponent. To suggest we have reached out to any other coach is both incorrect and blatantly irresponsible."

Gottfried is in his sixth year with NC State. He's lead the Wolfpack to 4 NCAA Tournaments including 2 Sweet Sixteen appearances.

