NC State Fires Basketball Coach Mark Gottfried

North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Mark Gottfried watches play during a game between the North Carolina Tarheels and the North Carolina State Wolfpack. (Photo by William Howard/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire)

WFMY News 2 has confirmed NC State has fired men's basketball coach Mark Gottfried, who will not return after this season.

Gottfried will remain the head coach for the rest of the 2016-2017 season. State is 122-82 during his tenure and 47-55 in ACC play.

The announcement comes a day after State lost to North Carolina 97-73 to fall to 14-13 on the season. The Wolfpack has a 3-11 ACC record.

Currently in his sixth season, Gottfried led State to four NCAA Tournament appearances and two Sweet 16s.

