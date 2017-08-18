N.C. State Mascot In Trouble Over UNC Tweets

North Carolina State Wolfpack mascot Mr. Wuf celebrates after a victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Wolfpack won 28-21. (Photo: Rob Kinnan)

North Carolina State has apologized to North Carolina for a "disrespectful" tweet sent out by the Wolfpack's mascot, Mr. Wuf, which took a swipe at the Tar Heels' academic scandal.

The since-deleted tweet from @MrWuf_NCSU — the official account of N.C. State's No. 1 fan — featured a picture of Mr. Wuf in a beach chair under a rainbow umbrella on a sand volleyball court. It was accompanied by text with a frog and cup emoji that read, "Me minding my business and enjoying life knowing our coaches aren’t facing NCAA allegations and the students are attending class." The tweet received 150 likes from Wolfpack fans despite being up for only two hours.

N.C. State senior associate AD for communications Fred Demarest told the (Charlotte) News & Observer on Thursday that he reached out to UNC officials to apologize and said the tweet was "not who we strive to be."

The mascot’s account is not run by the school's athletics communication department and the tweet was posted by someone who had previously left the cheer team, according to Demarest. The cheerleading program is a part of the athletic department.

North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams and football coach Larry Fedora, among other school officials, were in Nashville this week for a meeting with the NCAA’s Infractions Committee to address its academic scandal.

Boo, this tweet was taken down pic.twitter.com/OmSjUuOIjR — Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) August 17, 2017

© 2017 WLTX-TV