NC State QB Ryan Finley To Return For 2018 Season

Dec 29, 2017; El Paso, TX, United States; NC State Wolfpack QB Ryan Finley (15) drops back to throw the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils defense in the 2017 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ivan Pierre Aguirre, Ivan Pierre Aguirre)

Raleigh, NC -- NC State quarterback Ryan Finley has announced that he will return to the Wolfpack for his final year of eligibility. Finley, who earned his undergraduate degree in 2016 and is working on a master’s degree, will enter his final campaign ranked fifth in school history in career passing yards with 6,577 after just two seasons.

“I’m looking forward to building on the success we had this season,” said Finley from his home in Arizona. “My goal when I came to NC State was to win an ACC Championship and with so many starters returning on offense next season, I feel that we could achieve that.

“I love Raleigh and the special brotherhood that we have on this team. I will be proud to finish what we’ve started, earn a master’s degree from NC State and play another season in front of the greatest fans in the nation.”

Finley finished the 2017 campaign ranked 10th among Power 5 players in passing yards with 3,518 and in completion percentage at .651. His career completion mark of .630 ranks second in NC State history only to Philip Rivers.

“I’m proud of Ryan for how he’s handled this process,” said Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren. “I’m excited to watch him finish his career as one of the top quarterbacks in the country and take his place in the long line of great quarterbacks who played for NC State.”

In 2017, Finley boasted the longest streak of pass attempts without an interception in the FBS with 339, the second-longest streak in ACC history. He was the only ACC to quarterback to be named a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and was a third-team All-ACC performer. He was also an Academic All-ACC performer in 2016.

NC State Sports Information Dept.