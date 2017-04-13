NC State: Rowan Leaving Wolfpack Program After 2 Years

North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Maverick Rowan (24) reacts after a three pointer during the second half against the Pitt Panthers at PNC Arena. The Wolfpack won 79-74. (Photo: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina State sophomore guard Maverick Rowan won't return to the Wolfpack.



Athletic spokesman Fred Demarest said Thursday that Rowan had informed new coach Kevin Keatts that he had decided to leave the program.



It wasn't immediately clear whether Rowan planned to transfer or pursue professional playing opportunities. Rowan tweeted later that "transferring was never considered" and "everyone has a different path" while saying he loved Wolfpack fans and playing in PNC Arena.



The 6-foot-7 wing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was third on the team in scoring at 12 points per game while shooting 36 percent on 3-pointers.



Rowan started 17 games for the Wolfpack (15-17), who suffered a second straight losing season that led to the firing of coach Mark Gottfried and the arrival of Keatts from UNC Wilmington.

