Unranked NC State Stuns No. 17 Duke 84-82 at Cameron

DURHAM, N.C. -- Freshman Dennis Smith Jr. scored a season-high 32 points to help North Carolina State rally from 12 down late in the first half and stun No. 17 Duke 84-82 on Monday night.



Abdul-Malik Abu added 19 points for the Wolfpack (14-7, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who earned the program's first win at Duke's famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995. N.C. State ran off a 20-5 run to erase a 68-59 deficit in the final 6 ½ minutes, then got one final stop when Jayson Tatum lost control of the ball before getting a shot off on Duke's final possession.

N.C. State shot 55 percent after halftime, with Smith dominating the Blue Devils (15-5, 3-4) all night and finishing 10 for 18 from the floor with six assists.Luke Kennard finished with 20 points to lead Duke, which shot just 38 percent after halftime.

