NC State's Dennis Smith Jr. Declares For NBA Draft

RALEIGH - N.C. State freshman Dennis Smith, Jr. declared for the NBA draft Tuesday.

"I would like to announce my decision to declare for the 2017 NBA Draft," said Smith on ESPN's SportsCenter telecast Tuesday morning. "I believed I had a good chance (to turn pro) when I entered college. It was definitely an attainable dream for me and I knew I would chase it with all of my might.



"It meant a lot for me (to play at NC State). I've been a State fan my entire life, as well as my family, so it was definitely a dream come true to play in the red and white. I have the utmost respect for everybody I was there with. I'm thankful for the opportunity."

Smith averaged 18.1 points, 6.2 assists and 1.9 steals in 32 games for NC State. He ranked sixth in the ACC in scoring and led the conference in assists.

