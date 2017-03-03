NC State's Johnson Questionable For ACC Tournament

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina State says guard Markell Johnson will be a game-time decision for the Wolfpack's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament opener next week with a sprain and a bruised bone in his left knee.
Team spokesman Craig Hammel announced the diagnosis Friday, two days after the freshman injured his knee during a loss at Clemson in the regular-season finale. He says Johnson underwent an MRI on Thursday night.
Johnson averages 4.0 points as a reserve for the Wolfpack (15-16, 4-14), who begin ACC Tournament play Tuesday against an opponent to be determined.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs