NC State's Johnson Questionable For ACC Tournament

NC State Wolfpack guard Markell Johnson (11) lays the ball up in front of Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Rex Pflueger (0) during the second half at PNC Arena. The Fighting Irish won 81-72. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rob Kinnan, Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina State says guard Markell Johnson will be a game-time decision for the Wolfpack's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament opener next week with a sprain and a bruised bone in his left knee.

Team spokesman Craig Hammel announced the diagnosis Friday, two days after the freshman injured his knee during a loss at Clemson in the regular-season finale. He says Johnson underwent an MRI on Thursday night.

Johnson averages 4.0 points as a reserve for the Wolfpack (15-16, 4-14), who begin ACC Tournament play Tuesday against an opponent to be determined.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.