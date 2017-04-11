NC State's Pharoah McKever To Transfer following Graduation

No team has played the Super Bowl in their home stadium. (Photo: Mike Watson Images)

Raleigh--NC State head coach Dave Doeren has announced that tight end Pharoah McKever has decided to utilize the graduate transfer rule after he graduates from NC State in May.

“We wish Pharoah the best and are proud that he is an NC State alum,” said Doeren. “He will always be a member of the Wolfpack family.”

The Tabor City native came to NC State as a wide receiver in 2013, moving to defensive end following his redshirt campaign. After seeing limited action on defense in 2014 and 2015, he moved to tight end prior to the 2015 Belk Bowl contest and worked at that position last season, playing mostly on special teams.

“I just want to thank Coach Doeren, the staff, my teammates and Wolfpack Nation for four memorable years,” said McKever. “I’ve enjoyed my time here and will always consider this home. I just decided that I wanted to spend my last season somewhere that I can play a bigger role on the field.”

