NC Awaits as NCAA Announces Championship Sites Through 2022 Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The NCAA is set to announce tournament sites through the 2021-2022 school year today.

North Carolina is back in the running as possible host sites after lawmakers repealed House Bill 2.

The City of Greensboro has placed bids for 55 NCAA events totaling $118 million dollar economic impact for the city, according to Henri Fourrier with the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau. Wake County has 57 bids.

Now, many towns across the state are optimistic after the NCAA said a majority of the board “reluctantly” agreed to allow consideration of championship bids in North Carolina.

NCAA officials said House Bill 142, a compromise bill to HB2, met “the minimal NCAA requirements.”

The organization pulled championships from the state last year in response to HB2.

LGBT advocates like Equality NC are critical of the organization’s decision.

“We had hoped that the NCAA would stand with the LGBT community. They got pushed by Roy Cooper instead and they succumbed to his political pressure,” said Equality NC’s Chris Sgro.

There’s no word on the exact timing of today’s announcement.

