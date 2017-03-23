NCAA Warning to NC: Repeal HB2 Or Lose Championship Events Through 2022

(Photo: USA Today)

RALEIGH, NC – The NCAA warned North Carolina to repeal HB2 or lose championship events until 2022.

In a statement, the NCAA said, “Absent any change in the law, our position remains the same regarding hosting current or future events in the state.”

“As the state knows, next week our various sports committees will begin making championship site selections for 2018-2022 based upon bids received from across the county.”

Once the sites are chosen, the final announcements of all site will be made on April 18th.

In 2016, the NCAA Board of Governors relocated the NCAA Championship scheduled in North Carolina, citing HB2 as the reason. The board claimed the impact of HB2 on communities did not ensure “a safe, healthy or discrimination free atmosphere for all those watching and participating in the events.”

The statement was released on March 23rd, the one year anniversary of the controversial law. It was also released days after a new repeal effort was filed by Democratic Senator Joel Ford.

SB332, aims to repeal HB2 with a 30-day cooling off period, which would prevent location governments from passing ordinances regulating employment practices or regulating public accommodations or access to restrooms, showers, or changing facilities. The bill was introduced on Tuesday, March 21st.

Senate President Pro-Tempore Phil Berger, who introduced a similar bill to Ford’s, said on Tuesday, “I’ve always thought a cooling off period was a reasonable and necessary part of any HB2 repeal proposal, and that’s why I voted for that in December. I’m just not sure there’s enough support within either the Republican or Democratic caucuses at this time to pass a similar proposal to what failed in December.”

No word from Berger on how he feels regarding the NCAA warning.

As for Governor Roy Cooper, although he encouraged Democrats to vote against Berger’s repeal bill because of the cooling-off period, now said he is willing to work towards compromise.

“I think that we all have to work together to negotiate a compromise. I'm willing to work with all legislators to do that. I think that a moratorium is one of the ways that we could do this,” Cooper began. “I think everyone is frustrated who wants to repeal House Bill 2 is frustrated that it hasn't happened yet.”

Equality NC, the Human Rights Campaign, and Project NC Action have all rejected the idea of a compromise and cooling-off period and want legislators to opt for a straight repeal.

The NBA moved its 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte and the ACC also moved events out of state. Both organizations stated HB2 as the reason for the moves.

