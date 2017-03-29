Former UNC Players Remember Final Four Experiences

After 40 years, players on the 1977 UNC Tar Heels team say they still remember the anticipation and excitement of playing in the Final Four. (Photo: WFMY, WFMY)

CHAPEL HILL, NC -- The North Carolina Tar Heels are making history again -- heading back to the Final Four for a record 20th time!

Almost every sports fan in the country will be watching the action on TV.

But 2 Wants to Know what the Final Four experience is really like for the players!

So we asked someone who's been there and done that!

On Thursday, we sat down with Tar Heels legend Phil Ford and some of his teammates from the 1977 team -- that made it all the way to the National Championship.

After 40 years, Ford says he still remembers the anticipation and excitement of playing in the Final Four.

“It was an exciting season,” said Ford. “It’s nothing like the Final Four now but it was a thrill to play in.”

His teammates, Woody Coley, John Cohen, and John Kuester say it takes a special group of young men to make it as far as the Final Four.

“The secret sauce to me is the chemistry and camaraderie,” said Coley. “Somewhere during the year, there's a complete sacrifice of self for team.”

“To me, it’s about loyalty, integrity, and effort,” said Cohen, a former team manager for the Tar Heels.

“It's incredible to see what we went through and how we did things and to see the transformation of how practices and everything runs now,” said Kuester.

Ford is a former National Player of the Year and is one of the most decorated players in UNC history.

But he says the pain of losing the National Championship game in 1977 still haunts him.

“Of all the games I've ever played in my life, I'm 61 years old now and that Marquette game is the only game I still have nightmares about,” said Ford.

Under then Head Coach Dean Smith, the Tar Heels lost the 1977 title game to Marquette 67-59.

In order for the 2017 Tar Heels to win the championship, Ford says they’ll have to play together as a team.

“They have that mentality that they are supposed to win,” said Ford. “When you have that going for you, when you are confident like that, I don't think you can instill that. That's hard to get a team to really believe that deep down inside."

Phil Ford is flying out to Phoenix later this week to support the Tar Heels in the Final Four.

UNC takes on Oregon on Saturday night.

© 2017 WFMY-TV