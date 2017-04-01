Gonzaga holds off South Carolina in Final Four to reach title game

Gonzaga is heading to the national championship.
The Bulldogs did so in dramatic fashion, holding off a furious rally by South Carolina in a 77-73 win on Saturday in the Final Four.
With both teams playing in their first Final Four, Gonzaga looked like the team that had been there before for the the first 30 minutes of the game, riding a potent offense to a comfortable cushion. Then South Carolina fought back from 14 points down and retook the lead with 7:06 remaining. But the 'Zags punched back and used their defense to take down the NCAA tournament's biggest darling this year.
The Bulldogs advance to play for the national championship on Monday and meet the winner of North Carolina and Oregon.
Gonzaga was fueled by Nigel Williams-Goss, who had 23 points and six assists. Freshman Zach Collins came off the bench with 14 points, 13 rebounds and six huge blocks.
South Carolina got 17 points from PJ Dozier and 15 from Sindarius Thornwell, who was held to 4-for-12 shooting. Chris Silva had 13 points and 13 rebounds.
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs