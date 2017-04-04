Kennedy Meeks to Appear on Sports Illustrated Cover

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks (3) reacts on the Tar Heels bench in the first half against the Butler Bulldogs during the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. (Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Kennedy Meeks has come a long way from West Charlotte High School.

Just hours after North Carolina’s exhilarating victory over Gonzaga in Monday’s National Championship, the Tar Heels’ big man will be seen on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Meeks is seen blocking a shot attempt by Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss in the closing seconds of UNC’s 71-65 win.

The Charlotte native had a phenomenal Final Four, racking up 24 total rebounds and 5 blocks in two games. Meeks shot 11-of-13 from the field against Oregon, helping put the Heels in their second straight championship game.

For more information on where to purchase your commemorative copy of Sports Illustrated, click here.





