WFMY
Close

Kennedy Meeks to Appear on Sports Illustrated Cover

Tar Heels celebrate in locker room following big win. (Video: UNC_Basketball Twitter)

Hank Lee, WCNC , WCNC 1:01 PM. EDT April 04, 2017

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Kennedy Meeks has come a long way from West Charlotte High School.

Just hours after North Carolina’s exhilarating victory over Gonzaga in Monday’s National Championship, the Tar Heels’ big man will be seen on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Meeks is seen blocking a shot attempt by Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss in the closing seconds of UNC’s 71-65 win.

The Charlotte native had a phenomenal Final Four, racking up 24 total rebounds and 5 blocks in two games. Meeks shot 11-of-13 from the field against Oregon, helping put the Heels in their second straight championship game. 

For more information on where to purchase your commemorative copy of Sports Illustrated, click here.


© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories