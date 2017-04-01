Oregon vs. UNC Blog #UNCon2

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson (44) shoots the ball against Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) during the first half in the semifinals of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports)

PHOENIX, Ariz. --FINAL - UNC 77, OREGON 76 - Heels hang on despite missing four free throws in the final 5.8 seconds. Two huge offensive rebounds give Carolina the win. They'll play Gonzaga in the national championship Monday night at 9:20 on WFMY News 2!

:5.8 - Kennedy Meeks going to the line to shoot 2 free throws. 77-76 UNC.

:42 - Oregon finally makes a 3 and it's 77-74. Heels need to be smart with the ball here on the inbounds play.

1:32 - Joel Berry makes a free throw and its 75-69.

1:57 - Ball out of bounds off Oregon and UNC will have the ball up 5. Oregon has had chances to get closer, but haven't capitalized.

3:06 - Theo Pinson picks up his third foul. UNC up 74-69.

3:24 - Justin Jackson will shoot free throws after a crazy sequence. Still up 5.

4:01 - Oregon doing just enough to stay in it. UNC up 72-67.

5:13 - UNC up 71-64. Joel Berry with a big 3.

8:30 - Great play by Meeks to follow up on his own free throw miss. Heels in good shape up 66-56.

8:43 - Dillon Brooks picks up his third foul. UNC up 63-56, not letting Oregon get close.

10:00 - A big 3 by Theo Pinson and UNC now up 59-52.

11:36 - UNC leads 56-49. Meeks and Jackson have 20 points each.

12:44 - Justin Jackson hits 2 free throws and UNC leads 56-47. Jackson got a steal and drew a foul.

15:00 - UNC leads 48-41.

16:58 - Justin Jackson with the big 3! The Heels are rolling and have a 46-38 lead!

17:53 - Meeks continues his huge game with a follow-up dunk to make it 43-38 UNC!

HALF - UNC ends the half on a 17-6 run to get a 39-36 lead at the half. Kennedy Meeks has 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting to lead the Heels. The rest of the team is 8 of 28 shooting. Dylan Ennis leads Oregon with eight points.

1:00 - Carolina regains the lead on a Kennedy Meeks shot. UNC up 37-36 with a minute to play.

3:07 - Two free throws from Joel Berry, a forced turnover and a Justin Jackson runner get the Heels within 30-26.

3:40 - Oregon gets back to back 3s and are on a 13-4 run. The Ducks lead 30-22 at the media timeout.

5:57 - UNC commits its 8th foul and Oregon will shoot free throws the rest of the half. The Ducks have a 24-18 lead, their biggest of the game.

6:17 - Oregon leads 22-18 after a putback. Isiah Hicks called for traveling on the other end.

7:34 - Oregon leads 20-18 after a UNC foul. Theo Pinson is back in the game after leaving.

9:09 - The Ducks commit their eighth turnover. Neither team is playing its best game yet.

9:27 - Oregon leads 17-16 as Justin Jackson misses a good look on a jumper.

10:30 - Oregon has its first lead of the game at 15-13.

11:21 - UNC forces the seventh Oregon turnover. Should be a big factor for the Heels as they look to get their rhythm going.

11:50 - We're tied at 11. UNC shooting 3 for 17 from the field to start the game.

14:00 - Still tied at 9. Oregon has 5 turnovers so far. UNC has none.

15:25 - Justin Jackson fouled on a fast break after another Oregon turnover. Tied at 9 at the first media timeout.

18:08 - Heels jump out to a 5-0 lead. Oregon has three turnovers already.

North Carolina is playing in its 20th Final Four after winning the South region. UNC beat Kentucky 75-73 on a last-second shot from Luke Maye in the region final.

Oregon is in its first Final Four since 1939 after winning the Midwest region. Oregon beat Kansas 74-60 to advance.

The winner plays Gonzaga, 77-73 winners against South Carolina in the early semifinal, for the national championship Monday night.

