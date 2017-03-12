NCAA Tournament Pairings, Printable Bracket

WFMY News 2

The NCAA Tournament bracket has been unveiled and nine ACC teams are going dancing!

Here's a printable bracket!

Link to the NCAA bracket (courtesy CBS Sports)

Here's local teams of interest that reached the NCAA Tournament and their first-round pairings.

EAST region

No. 2 seed Duke vs. No. 15 seed Troy (Friday, Greenville, SC)

No. 5 seed Virginia vs. No. 12 seed UNC-Wilmington (Thursday, Orlando)

MIDWEST region

No. 16 seed NC Central vs. No. 16 seed UC Davis in 'First Four' game (Wednesday, 6:40 p.m., Dayton)

SOUTH region

No. 1 seed North Carolina vs. No. 16 seed Texas Southern (Friday, Greenville, SC)

No. 11 seed Wake Forest vs. No. 11 seed Kansas State in 'First Four' game (Tuesday, 9:10 p.m., Dayton)

