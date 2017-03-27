UNC Fans Invited To Team Final Four Send-Off Tuesday Night

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- UNC men’s basketball team will soon be on the road to the final four!
You can help send off the team in style! Carolina fans are invited to send off the team on Tuesday night.
The send-off will take place Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Entrance D of the Smith Center in Chapel Hill. Fans can park in lots surrounding the Smith Center including Williamson, Bowles, and Manning lots. The Tar Heels will then leave for Phoenix!
The Team will take on Oregon in the Final Four Saturday night. You can watch the game on WFMY News 2. You can also tweet with us using #UNCOn2
Plans are also underway for a Watch Party in the Smith Center on Saturday night.
