UNC Final Four Watch Party At Chapel Hill

Ramseys! Pic. USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Custom)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Tar Heels! Tar Heels! Get ready to cheer on your Tar Heels playing this weekend in the Final Four.

UNC will host a watch party as the Tar Heels take on Oregon Saturday night at the Final Four in Phoenix.

The watch party will be held at the Smith Center on campus. UNC will air both Final Four games.

You can also arrive early to watch Carolina in the spring volleyball tournament before the games are shown on the big screens.

The Carolina Basketball Museum will be open from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Parking is available for $5 in the Manning, Bowles, and Craige parking lots beginning at 3:30 pm.

The volleyball schedule is:

10:30 am – Carolina vs. Duke

12:30 pm – UNCG vs. Virginia Tech

2:00 pm – Carolina vs. Virginia Tech

3:30 pm – Carolina vs. UNCG

If you can't make it the Smith Center you can watch the game on WFMY News 2. You can also tweet with us using #UNCOn2

Related:

UNC Fans Give Tar Heels A Big Final Four Send Off

Basketball is Family: Luke Maye's Grandfather Played Ball at Grimsley

Tar Heels' Super Fan Heading to 22nd Final Four

Watch The Final Four On WFMY News 2! #UNCon2

© 2017 WFMY-TV