Wake Forest and Kansas State Tonight: Who Will Keep Dancing?

WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest men's basketball team is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.

The Demon Deacons will play Kansas State in the 'First Four' Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio at 9:10 p.m. Wake and Kansas State each received 11 seeds and the winner will play Cincinnati in Sacramento, Calif. in the first round.





Wake finished 19-13 and won four of five games to end the regular season, including an 88-81 upset against Louisville and a big 89-84 win at Virginia Tech.

Wake is making its 23rd appearance in the Tournament and carries a 28-22 record in the tournament all-time. The Deacs reached the Final Four in 1962.

