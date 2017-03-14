WFMY
Close

Wake Forest and Kansas State Tonight: Who Will Keep Dancing?

Wake Forest Leaving for NCAA Tourney

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:54 PM. EDT March 14, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest men's basketball team is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.

RELATED: NCAA Tournament Pairings Announced


RELATED: Collins, Wake Forest Upset No. 8 Louisville 88-81

The Demon Deacons will play Kansas State in the 'First Four' Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio at 9:10 p.m. Wake and Kansas State each received 11 seeds and the winner will play Cincinnati in Sacramento, Calif. in the first round. 


Wake finished 19-13 and won four of five games to end the regular season, including an 88-81 upset against Louisville and a big 89-84 win at Virginia Tech.

Wake is making its 23rd appearance in the Tournament and carries a 28-22 record in the tournament all-time. The Deacs reached the Final Four in 1962.

Copyright 2017 WFMY

WFMY

Sitting On Bubble, Wake Forest Ousts BC In ACC Tourney

WFMY

Wake Forest Overcomes Virginia Tech With An 89-84 Win

WFMY

Collins, Wake Forest Upset No. 8 Louisville 88-81

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories