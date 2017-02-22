NCHSAA 2nd Round State Basketball Playoff Matchups

Triad Teams Remaining In The NCHSAA State Basketball Playoffs
4A West Men's:
No. 15 Independence at No. 3 SW Guilford
No. 20 Smith at No. 4 West Forsyth
No. 22 Rocky River at No. 10 Dudley
No. 12 Page at No. 7 Lake Norman
No. 13 NW Guilford at No. 5 North Mecklenburg
No. 14 Mount Tabor at No. 2 McDowell
No. 21 HP Central at No. 6 Hoke County
3A East Men's:
No. 10 Southern Durham at No. 3 Eastern Guilford
No. 27 Triton at No. 14 Eastern Alamance
No. 13 Asheboro at No 7 Triton
No. 16 Northern Guilford at No. 4 West Brunswick
No. 19 Southern Guilford at No. 2 Orange
2A West Men's:
No. 14 Shelby at No. 2 Thomasville
No. 24 Randleman at No. 5 North Surry
No. 9 Wilkes Central at No. 7 HP Andrews
No. 12 Wheatmore at No. 8 Lake Norman Charter
1A West Men's:
No. 14 Rosman at No. 1 WS Prep
No. 9 Cherokee at No. 7 West Montgomery
No. 21 Pine Lake Prep at No. 11 Mount Airy
No. 19 Bishop McGuinness at No. 6 North Stanly
4A West Women's:
No. 16 Reagan at No. 2 NW Guilford
No. 19 SE Guilford at No. 3 Reynolds
No. 14 Hough at No. 5 Page
No. 10 Dudley at No. 8 T.C. Roberson
No. 11 West Forsyth at No. 7 Watauga
No. 13 SW Guilford at No. 1 Mallard Creek
3A East Women's:
No. 18 Gray's Creek at No. 1 Northern Guilford
No. 26 Eastern Guilford at No. 13 Rockingham County
No. 16 NE Guilford at No. 2 Jacksonville
3A West Women's:
No. 13 Forestview at No. 4 Ledford
No. 16 SW Randolph at No. 3 Freedom
2A East Women's:
No. 10 Kinston at No. 5 Bartlett Yancey
2A West Women's:
No. 9 Stuart Cramer at No. 5 North Wilkes
No. 14 R-S Central at No. 7 North Surry
No. 10 Trinity at No. 4 East Burke
No. 11 East Davidson at No. 3 Mountain Heritage
1A West Women's:
No. 14 Lincoln Charter at No. 3 Mount Airy
No. 20 Bishop McGuinness at No. 4 South Davidson
No. 12 Atkins at No. 7 East Wilkes
No. 9 West Montgomery at No. 8 Hiwassee Dam
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs