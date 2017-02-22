WFMY
NCHSAA 2nd Round State Basketball Playoff Matchups

February 22, 2017

Triad Teams Remaining In The NCHSAA State Basketball Playoffs

4A West Men's:

No. 15 Independence  at  No. 3 SW Guilford

No. 20 Smith  at  No. 4 West Forsyth

No. 22 Rocky River  at  No. 10 Dudley

No. 12 Page  at  No. 7 Lake Norman

No. 13 NW Guilford  at  No. 5 North Mecklenburg

No. 14 Mount Tabor  at  No. 2 McDowell

No. 21 HP Central  at  No. 6 Hoke County

3A East Men's:

No. 10 Southern Durham  at   No. 3 Eastern Guilford

No. 27 Triton at  No. 14  Eastern Alamance

No. 13 Asheboro  at  No 7 Triton

No. 16 Northern Guilford  at  No. 4 West Brunswick

No. 19 Southern Guilford  at  No. 2 Orange

2A West Men's:

No. 14 Shelby  at  No. 2 Thomasville

No. 24 Randleman  at  No. 5 North Surry

No. 9 Wilkes Central  at  No. 7  HP Andrews

No. 12 Wheatmore  at  No. 8 Lake Norman Charter

1A West Men's:

No. 14 Rosman  at  No. 1 WS Prep

No. 9 Cherokee  at  No. 7 West Montgomery

No. 21 Pine Lake Prep  at  No. 11 Mount Airy

No. 19 Bishop McGuinness  at  No. 6 North Stanly

4A West Women's:

No. 16 Reagan  at  No. 2 NW Guilford

No. 19 SE Guilford  at  No. 3  Reynolds

No. 14 Hough  at  No. 5 Page

No. 10 Dudley  at  No. 8 T.C. Roberson

No. 11 West Forsyth  at  No. 7 Watauga

No. 13  SW Guilford  at  No. 1 Mallard Creek

3A East Women's:

No. 18 Gray's Creek at  No. 1 Northern Guilford

No. 26 Eastern Guilford  at  No. 13 Rockingham County

No. 16 NE Guilford  at  No. 2 Jacksonville

3A West Women's:

No. 13 Forestview  at  No. 4 Ledford

No. 16  SW Randolph at No. 3 Freedom

2A East Women's:

No. 10 Kinston  at  No. 5 Bartlett Yancey

2A West Women's:

No. 9 Stuart Cramer  at  No. 5 North Wilkes

No. 14 R-S Central  at  No. 7 North Surry

No. 10 Trinity  at  No. 4 East Burke

No. 11 East Davidson at No. 3 Mountain Heritage

1A West Women's:

No. 14 Lincoln Charter at  No. 3 Mount Airy

No. 20 Bishop McGuinness  at  No. 4 South Davidson

No. 12 Atkins  at  No. 7  East Wilkes

No. 9 West Montgomery at  No. 8 Hiwassee Dam

 

 

