NCHSAA 2nd Round State Basketball Playoff Matchups

Triad Teams Remaining In The NCHSAA State Basketball Playoffs

4A West Men's:

No. 15 Independence at No. 3 SW Guilford

No. 20 Smith at No. 4 West Forsyth

No. 22 Rocky River at No. 10 Dudley

No. 12 Page at No. 7 Lake Norman

No. 13 NW Guilford at No. 5 North Mecklenburg

No. 14 Mount Tabor at No. 2 McDowell

No. 21 HP Central at No. 6 Hoke County

3A East Men's:

No. 10 Southern Durham at No. 3 Eastern Guilford

No. 27 Triton at No. 14 Eastern Alamance

No. 13 Asheboro at No 7 Triton

No. 16 Northern Guilford at No. 4 West Brunswick

No. 19 Southern Guilford at No. 2 Orange

2A West Men's:

No. 14 Shelby at No. 2 Thomasville

No. 24 Randleman at No. 5 North Surry

No. 9 Wilkes Central at No. 7 HP Andrews

No. 12 Wheatmore at No. 8 Lake Norman Charter

1A West Men's:

No. 14 Rosman at No. 1 WS Prep

No. 9 Cherokee at No. 7 West Montgomery

No. 21 Pine Lake Prep at No. 11 Mount Airy

No. 19 Bishop McGuinness at No. 6 North Stanly

4A West Women's:

No. 16 Reagan at No. 2 NW Guilford

No. 19 SE Guilford at No. 3 Reynolds

No. 14 Hough at No. 5 Page

No. 10 Dudley at No. 8 T.C. Roberson

No. 11 West Forsyth at No. 7 Watauga

No. 13 SW Guilford at No. 1 Mallard Creek

3A East Women's:

No. 18 Gray's Creek at No. 1 Northern Guilford

No. 26 Eastern Guilford at No. 13 Rockingham County

No. 16 NE Guilford at No. 2 Jacksonville

3A West Women's:

No. 13 Forestview at No. 4 Ledford

No. 16 SW Randolph at No. 3 Freedom

2A East Women's:

No. 10 Kinston at No. 5 Bartlett Yancey

2A West Women's:

No. 9 Stuart Cramer at No. 5 North Wilkes

No. 14 R-S Central at No. 7 North Surry

No. 10 Trinity at No. 4 East Burke

No. 11 East Davidson at No. 3 Mountain Heritage

1A West Women's:

No. 14 Lincoln Charter at No. 3 Mount Airy

No. 20 Bishop McGuinness at No. 4 South Davidson

No. 12 Atkins at No. 7 East Wilkes

No. 9 West Montgomery at No. 8 Hiwassee Dam

