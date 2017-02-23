NCHSAA 2nd Round State Basketball Playoff Scores

Triad Teams Remaining In The NCHSAA State Basketball Playoffs
4A West Men's:
No. 15 Independence 64 at No. 3 SW Guilford 67
No. 20 Smith 78 at No. 4 West Forsyth 93
No. 22 Rocky River 87 at No. 10 Dudley 59
No. 12 Page 66 at No. 7 Lake Norman 53
No. 13 NW Guilford 76 at No. 5 North Mecklenburg 90
No. 14 Mount Tabor 77 at No. 2 McDowell 75
No. 21 HP Central 58 at No. 6 Hoke County 66
3A East Men's:
No. 10 Southern Durham 53 at No. 3 Eastern Guilford 56
No. 27 Lee County 64 at No. 14 Eastern Alamance 69
No. 13 Asheboro 39 at No 7 Triton 64
No. 16 Northern Guilford 69 at No. 4 West Brunswick 53
No. 19 Southern Guilford 54 at No. 2 Orange 69
2A West Men's:
No. 14 Shelby 69 at No. 2 Thomasville 65
No. 24 Randleman 68 at No. 5 North Surry 84
No. 9 Wilkes Central 42 at No. 7 HP Andrews 50
No. 12 Wheatmore 46 at No. 8 Lake Norman Charter 71
1A West Men's:
No. 14 Rosman 55 at No. 1 WS Prep 95
No. 9 Cherokee 67 at No. 7 West Montgomery 68
No. 21 Pine Lake Prep 46 at No. 11 Mount Airy 65
No. 19 Bishop McGuinness 61 at No. 6 North Stanly 54
4A West Women's:
No. 16 Reagan 54 at No. 2 NW Guilford 69
No. 19 SE Guilford 33 at No. 3 Reynolds 41
No. 14 Hough 46 at No. 5 Page 36
No. 10 Dudley 55 at No. 8 T.C. Roberson 38
No. 11 West Forsyth 60 at No. 7 Watauga 43
No. 13 SW Guilford 45 at No. 1 Mallard Creek 52
3A East Women's:
No. 18 Gray's Creek 27 at No. 1 Northern Guilford 70
No. 26 Eastern Guilford 45 at No. 13 Rockingham County 63
No. 16 NE Guilford 50 at No. 2 Jacksonville 68
3A West Women's:
No. 13 Forestview 31 at No. 4 Ledford 59
No. 16 SW Randolph 18 at No. 3 Freedom 62
2A East Women's:
No. 10 Kinston 44 at No. 5 Bartlett Yancey 62
2A West Women's:
No. 9 Stuart Cramer 44 at No. 5 North Wilkes 69
No. 14 R-S Central 50 at No. 7 North Surry 68
No. 10 Trinity 37 at No. 4 East Burke 58
No. 11 East Davidson 44 at No. 3 Mountain Heritage 53
1A West Women's:
No. 14 Lincoln Charter 25 at No. 3 Mount Airy 68
No. 20 Bishop McGuinness 59 at No. 4 South Davidson 54
No. 12 Atkins 71 at No. 7 East Wilkes 61
No. 9 West Montgomery 43 at No. 8 Hiwassee Dam 56
