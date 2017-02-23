NCHSAA 2nd Round State Basketball Playoff Scores

Basketball on floor (Photo: Getty Images)

Triad Teams Remaining In The NCHSAA State Basketball Playoffs

4A West Men's:

No. 15 Independence 64 at No. 3 SW Guilford 67

No. 20 Smith 78 at No. 4 West Forsyth 93

No. 22 Rocky River 87 at No. 10 Dudley 59

No. 12 Page 66 at No. 7 Lake Norman 53

No. 13 NW Guilford 76 at No. 5 North Mecklenburg 90

No. 14 Mount Tabor 77 at No. 2 McDowell 75

No. 21 HP Central 58 at No. 6 Hoke County 66

3A East Men's:

No. 10 Southern Durham 53 at No. 3 Eastern Guilford 56

No. 27 Lee County 64 at No. 14 Eastern Alamance 69

No. 13 Asheboro 39 at No 7 Triton 64

No. 16 Northern Guilford 69 at No. 4 West Brunswick 53

No. 19 Southern Guilford 54 at No. 2 Orange 69

2A West Men's:

No. 14 Shelby 69 at No. 2 Thomasville 65

No. 24 Randleman 68 at No. 5 North Surry 84

No. 9 Wilkes Central 42 at No. 7 HP Andrews 50

No. 12 Wheatmore 46 at No. 8 Lake Norman Charter 71

1A West Men's:

No. 14 Rosman 55 at No. 1 WS Prep 95

No. 9 Cherokee 67 at No. 7 West Montgomery 68

No. 21 Pine Lake Prep 46 at No. 11 Mount Airy 65

No. 19 Bishop McGuinness 61 at No. 6 North Stanly 54

4A West Women's:

No. 16 Reagan 54 at No. 2 NW Guilford 69

No. 19 SE Guilford 33 at No. 3 Reynolds 41

No. 14 Hough 46 at No. 5 Page 36

No. 10 Dudley 55 at No. 8 T.C. Roberson 38

No. 11 West Forsyth 60 at No. 7 Watauga 43

No. 13 SW Guilford 45 at No. 1 Mallard Creek 52

3A East Women's:

No. 18 Gray's Creek 27 at No. 1 Northern Guilford 70

No. 26 Eastern Guilford 45 at No. 13 Rockingham County 63

No. 16 NE Guilford 50 at No. 2 Jacksonville 68

3A West Women's:

No. 13 Forestview 31 at No. 4 Ledford 59

No. 16 SW Randolph 18 at No. 3 Freedom 62

2A East Women's:

No. 10 Kinston 44 at No. 5 Bartlett Yancey 62

2A West Women's:

No. 9 Stuart Cramer 44 at No. 5 North Wilkes 69

No. 14 R-S Central 50 at No. 7 North Surry 68

No. 10 Trinity 37 at No. 4 East Burke 58

No. 11 East Davidson 44 at No. 3 Mountain Heritage 53

1A West Women's:

No. 14 Lincoln Charter 25 at No. 3 Mount Airy 68

No. 20 Bishop McGuinness 59 at No. 4 South Davidson 54

No. 12 Atkins 71 at No. 7 East Wilkes 61

No. 9 West Montgomery 43 at No. 8 Hiwassee Dam 56

