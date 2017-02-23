WFMY
NCHSAA 2nd Round State Basketball Playoff Scores

Brian Hall, WFMY 12:37 AM. EST February 24, 2017

Triad Teams Remaining In The NCHSAA State Basketball Playoffs

4A West Men's:

No. 15 Independence  64  at  No. 3 SW Guilford  67

No. 20 Smith  78  at  No. 4 West Forsyth  93

No. 22 Rocky River  87  at  No. 10 Dudley  59

No. 12 Page 66  at  No. 7 Lake Norman  53

No. 13 NW Guilford  76  at  No. 5 North Mecklenburg  90

No. 14 Mount Tabor  77  at  No. 2 McDowell  75

No. 21 HP Central  58  at  No. 6 Hoke County  66

3A East Men's:

No. 10 Southern Durham  53  at   No. 3 Eastern Guilford  56

No. 27 Lee County  64 at  No. 14  Eastern Alamance  69

No. 13 Asheboro  39  at  No 7 Triton  64

No. 16 Northern Guilford  69  at  No. 4 West Brunswick  53

No. 19 Southern Guilford  54  at  No. 2 Orange  69

2A West Men's:

No. 14 Shelby  69  at  No. 2 Thomasville  65

No. 24 Randleman  68  at  No. 5 North Surry  84

No. 9 Wilkes Central  42  at  No. 7  HP Andrews  50

No. 12 Wheatmore  46  at  No. 8 Lake Norman Charter  71

1A West Men's:

No. 14 Rosman  55  at  No. 1 WS Prep  95

No. 9 Cherokee  67  at  No. 7 West Montgomery  68

No. 21 Pine Lake Prep  46  at  No. 11 Mount Airy  65

No. 19 Bishop McGuinness  61  at  No. 6 North Stanly  54

4A West Women's:

No. 16 Reagan  54  at  No. 2 NW Guilford  69

No. 19 SE Guilford  33  at  No. 3  Reynolds  41

No. 14 Hough  46  at  No. 5 Page  36

No. 10 Dudley  55  at  No. 8 T.C. Roberson  38

No. 11 West Forsyth  60  at  No. 7 Watauga  43

No. 13  SW Guilford  45  at  No. 1 Mallard Creek  52

3A East Women's:

No. 18 Gray's Creek  27 at  No. 1 Northern Guilford  70

No. 26 Eastern Guilford  45  at  No. 13 Rockingham County  63

No. 16 NE Guilford  50  at  No. 2 Jacksonville  68

3A West Women's:

No. 13 Forestview  31  at  No. 4 Ledford  59

No. 16  SW Randolph  18 at No. 3 Freedom  62

2A East Women's:

No. 10 Kinston  44  at  No. 5 Bartlett Yancey  62

2A West Women's:

No. 9 Stuart Cramer  44  at  No. 5 North Wilkes  69

No. 14 R-S Central  50  at  No. 7 North Surry  68

No. 10 Trinity  37  at  No. 4 East Burke  58

No. 11 East Davidson  44  at No. 3 Mountain Heritage  53

1A West Women's:

No. 14 Lincoln Charter  25 at  No. 3 Mount Airy  68

No. 20 Bishop McGuinness  59  at  No. 4 South Davidson  54

No. 12 Atkins  71  at  No. 7  East Wilkes  61

No. 9 West Montgomery  43 at  No. 8 Hiwassee Dam  56

 

 

