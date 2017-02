NCHSAA 3rd Round State Basketball Playoffs Scores & Highlights

Basketball on floor (Photo: Getty Images)

4A West Men's:

No. 12 Page at No. 3 SW Guilford

No. 5 North Mecklenburg at No. 4 West Forsyth

No. 14 Mount Tabor at No. 6 Hoke County

3A East Men's:

No. 14 Eastern Alamance at No. 3 Eastern Guilford

No. 21 Chapel Hill at No. 16 Northern Guilford

2A West Men's:

No. 5 North Surry at No. 3 Lincolnton

No. 7 HP Andrews at No. 1 East Rutherford

1A West Men's:

No. 12 Community School of Davidson at No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep

No. 17 Albemarle at No. 11 Mount Airy

No. 7 West Montgomery at No. 3 Lincoln Charter

No. 19 Bishop McGuinness at No. 4 Avery County

4A West Women's:

No. 10 Dudley at No. 2 NW Guilford

No. 11 West Forsyth at No. 3 Reynolds

3A East Women's:

No. 7 Topsail at No. 1 Northern Guilford

No. 13 Rockingham County at No. 3 Orange

3A West Women's:

No. 5 Ashebrook at No. 4 Ledford

2A East Women's:

No. 15 East Duplin at No. 5 Bartlett Yancey

2A West Women's:

No. 7 North Surry at No. 3 Mountain Heritage

No. 16 Madison at No. 5 North Wilkes

1A West Women's:

No. 12 Atkins at No. 3 Mount Airy

No. 20 Bishop McGuinness at No. 6 Avery County

