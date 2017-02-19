NCHSAA Men's Basketball Playoff Pairings Released

Stock photo. (Photo: Thomas Northcut Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released its 2017 men's basketball playoff pairings.

Games featuring Triad schools are in bold. The home team is listed first.



4A Men’s First Round Pairings

WEST

W1 (1) David W. Butler (26-0) vs. MW16 (31) R.J. Reynolds (12-12)

MW8 (16) Richmond (19-6) vs. W9 (18) Zebulon B. Vance (21-6)

W5 (8) Olympic (19-7) vs. MW12 (22) Rocky River (16-10)

MW4 (10) Dudley (14-9) vs. W13 (25) South Mecklenburg (15-11)

W3 (5) North Mecklenburg (22-3) vs. MW14 (28) East Forsyth (14-12)

MW6 (13) Northwest Guilford (20-5) vs. W11 (23) Charlotte Catholic (16-11)

W7 (11) Alexander Central (19-8) vs. MW10 (20) Ben L. Smith (16-9)

MW2 (4) West Forsyth (24-2) vs. W15 (30) East Mecklenburg (13-12)

MW1 (3) Southwest Guilford (22-3) vs. W16 (32) Mooresville (14-13)

W8 (15) Independence (21-6) vs. MW9 (17) Pinecrest (21-5)

MW5 (12) Page (17-9) vs. W12 (24) Ardrey Kell (15-11)

W4 (7) Lake Norman (19-7) vs. MW13 (27) Parkland (14-11)

MW3 (6) Hoke County (20-6) vs. W14 (26) West Charlotte (13-10)

W6 (9) South Caldwell (14-11) vs. MW11 (21) High Point Central (15-9)

MW7 (14) Mount Tabor (21-6) vs. W10 (19) Mallard Creek (18-7)

W2 (2) McDowell (24-2) vs. MW15 (29) Ronald Reagan (14-12)

EAST

E1 (1) Heritage (26-1) vs. ME16 (29) Harnett Central (12-12)

ME8 (14) Northern Durham (18-7) vs. E9 (21) J.H. Rose (15-10)

E5 (10) Millbrook (20-7) vs. ME12 (20) Panther Creek (14-10)

ME4 (8) Seventy-First (23-4) vs. E13 (28) Rolesville (13-12)

E3 (3) Garner Magnet (25-2) vs. ME14 (25) Riverside-Durham (12-11)

ME6 (11) Hillside (19-8) vs. E11 (23) Broughton (15-11)

E7 (15) D.H. Conley (18-7) vs. ME10 (17) Leesville Road (17-9)

ME2 (5) Overhills (19-5) vs. E15 (31) Wake Forest (12-13)

ME1 (4) East Chapel Hill (19-6) vs. E16 (32) Southeast Raleigh (11-14)

ME9 (16) Cardinal Gibbons (17-8) vs. E8 (18) Ashley (16-9)

ME5 (9) Green Hope (22-5) vs. E12 (26) Knightdale (14-11)

E4 (6) New Hanover (22-6) vs. ME13 (24) Middle Creek (14-12)

ME3 (7) Cary (18-8) vs. E14 (30) Clayton (13-12)

E6 (12) Hoggard (18-8) vs. ME11 (19) Apex (15-10)

ME7 (13) Cape Fear (18-6) vs. E10 (22) Athens Drive (15-10)

E2 (2) South Central (23-1) vs. ME15 (27) E.E. Smith (12-12)



3A Men’s First Round Pairings

WEST

W1 (1) Freedom (24-2) vs. MW16 (30) Concord (10-15)

MW8 (15) Piedmont (15-10) vs. W9 (17) Pisgah (15-7)

W5 (9) South Point (15-10-0) vs. MW12 (23) Jesse Carson (14-10)

MW4 (8) Statesville (15-9) vs. W13 (28) Crest (10-15)

W3 (5) North Buncombe (18-7) vs. MW14 (26) Ledford Senior (11-12)

MW6 (12) Jay M. Robinson (18-7) vs. W11 (20) East Gaston (14-10)

W7 (14) Hibriten (16-9) vs. MW10 (21) Marvin Ridge (16-11)

MW2 (4) Weddington (19-7) vs. W15 (31) A.C. Reynolds (10-16)

MW1 (3) Cox Mill (21-6) vs. W16 (32) Ashbrook (10-16)

W8 (16) Tuscola (17-10) vs. MW9 (18) West Rowan (17-9)

MW5 (11) Hickory Ridge (19-7) vs. W12 (24) Patton (12-13)

W4 (7) Kings Mountain (17-9) vs. MW13 (25) Central Cabarrus (13-12)

MW3 (6) North Forsyth (18-9) vs. W14 (29) Foard (10-15)

W6 (10) Hickory (21-6) vs. MW11 (22) Sun Valley (15-11)

MW7 (13) South Iredell (16-8) vs. W10 (19) Erwin (16-9)

W2 (2) North Henderson (24-3) vs. MW15 (27) Cuthbertson (10-14)

EAST

E1 (1) Northern Nash (22-3) vs. ME16 (30 ) Northeast Guilford (11-14)

ME8 (18) Walter M. Williams (17-8) vs. E9 (15) Fike (17-8)

E5 (8) Eastern Wayne (11-14) vs. ME12 (25) Western Alamance (11-11)

ME4 (12) Terry Sanford (14-11) vs. E13 (24) Northern Vance (13-13)

E3 (6) West Craven (17-7) vs. ME14 (27) Lee County (12-13)

ME6 (14) Eastern Alamance (22-5) vs. E11 (22) White Oak (15-12)

E7 (10) Southern Durham (18-7) vs. ME10 (20) Western Guilford (14-11)

ME2 (3) Eastern Guilford (24-3) vs. E15 (31) Smithfield-Selma (10-15)

ME1 (2) Orange (20-6) vs. E16 (32) Gray’s Creek (9-12)

E8 (11) South Johnston (17-8) vs. ME9 (19) Southern Guilford (13-10)

ME5 (13) Asheboro (14-12) vs. E12 (23) Jacksonville (13-12)

E4 (7 )Triton (16-10) vs. ME13 (26) Westover (11-12)

ME3 (5) Southern Lee (17-8) vs. E14 (28)Havelock (10-13)

E6 (9) Nash Central (17-6) vs. ME11 (21)Chapel Hill (14-12)

ME7 (16) Northern Guilford (15-9) vs. E10 (17) West Carteret(15-9)

E2 (4) West Brunswick (16-8) vs. ME15 (29)Western Harnett (10-13)



2A Men’s First Round Pairings

WEST

W1 (1) East Rutherford (26-0) vs. MW16 (31) Mount Pleasant (10-15)

W9 (15) Huss (18-7) vs. MW8 (17) South Stokes (18-8)

W5 (9) Wilkes Central (17-8) vs. MW12 (26) Trinity (13-12)

MW4 (7) T. Wingate Andrews (17-8) vs. W13 (23) Maiden (15-10)

W3 (6) Charles D. Owen (21-5) vs. MW14 (28) Parkwood (12-13)

MW6 (13) Monroe (13-9) vs. W11 (19) West Caldwell (17-7)

W7 (11) North Wilkes (18-7) vs. MW10 (21) Salisbury (14-7)

MW2 (4) Forest Hills (22-4) vs. W15 (29) Hendersonville (12-9)

MW1 (2) Thomasville (21-3) vs. W16 (32) West Lincoln (9-16)

W8 (14) Shelby (21-5) vs. MW9 (20) West Stanly (17-9)

MW5 (12) Wheatmore (18-8) vs. W12 (22) Mountain Heritage (14-9)

W4 (8) Lake Norman Charter (19-7) vs. MW13 (27) North Rowan (14-11)

MW3 (5) North Surry (22-4) vs. W14 (25) Draughn (14-11)

W6 (10) Smoky Mountain (9-15) vs. MW11 (24) Randleman (14-10)

MW7 (16) West Stokes (18-8) vs. W10 (18) East Lincoln (18-8)

W2 (3) Lincolnton (23-1) vs. MW15 (30) Lexington Senior (11-13)

EAST

E1 (1) Greene Central (22-1) vs. ME16 (31) North Johnston (10-14)

ME8 (14) St. Pauls (18-7) vs. E9 (18) Farmville Central (14-8)

E5 (10) Kinston (18-7) vs. ME12 (25) Reidsville (12-11)

ME4 (7) Beddingfield (16-9) vs. E13 (23) South Lenoir (13-12)

E3 (6) Hertford County (17-8) vs. ME14 (29) Eastern Randolph (12-14)

ME6 (12) Warren County (19-8) vs. E11 (21) East Duplin (15-11)

E7 (15) Roanoke Rapids (19-7) vs. ME10 (20) Midway (15-11)

ME2 (4) South Granville (21-5) vs. E15 (27) North Lenoir (11-13)

ME1 (3) Clinton (24-2) vs. E16 (32) SouthWest Edgecombe (9-12)

ME9 (16) West Bladen (17-9) vs. E8 (17) First Flight (17-9)

ME5 (8) Cummings (14-11) vs. E12 (22) Ayden-Grifton (14-12)

E4 (9) Northeastern (21-3) vs. ME13 (28) Southern Vance (11-14)

ME3 (5) Fairmont (23-4) vs. E14 (26) Currituck County (11-12)

E6 (11) North Pitt (18-9) vs. ME11 (24) Red Springs (13-11)

ME7 (13) Franklinton (19-6) vs. E10 (19) Southwest Onslow (15-9)

E2 (2) Northside-Jacksonville (24-0) vs. ME15 (30) Goldsboro (12-12)



1A Men’s First Round Pairings

WEST

W1 (2) Swain County (22-3) vs. MW16 (32) East Surry (10-16)

W9 (15) Bessemer City (17-8) vs. MW8 (17) Albemarle (15-10)

W5 (8) Highlands (8-18) vs. MW12 (21) Pine Lake Preparatory (14-11)

MW4 (11) Mount Airy (21-6) vs. W13 (28) Cherryville (12-14)

W3 (4) Avery County (21-4) vs. MW14 (25) Uwharrie Charter (13-9)

MW6 (13) East Montgomery (15-4) vs. W11 (24) Hayesville (12-13)

W7 (10) Hiwassee Dam (9-15) vs. MW10 (19) Bishop McGuinness (14-11)

MW2 (6) North Stanly (19-7) vs. W15 (30) Andrews (10-15)

MW1 (1) Winston-Salem Prep (22-3) vs. W16 (31) Mitchell (9-15)

W8 (14) Rosman (18-7) vs. MW9 (18) Chatham Charter (16-9)

MW5 (12) Community School of Davidson (19-8) vs. W12 (26) Murphy (12-13)

W4 (5) Alleghany (21-3) vs. MW13 (22) Queens Grant (12-10)

MW3 (7) West Montgomery (16-8) vs. W14 (29) Piedmont Community Charter (11-13)

W6 (9) Cherokee (18-8) vs. MW11 (20) Union Academy (14-11)

MW7 (16) Mountain Island Charter (14-9) vs. W10 (23) Robbinsville (14-13)

W2 (3) Lincoln Charter (24-4) vs. MW15 (27) Walkertown (11-14)

EAST

E1 (2) Rocky Mount Preparatory (20-5) vs. ME16 (30) Princeton (11-15)

E9 (15) Gates County (17-7) vs. ME8 (17) River Mill Academy (18-7)

E5 (9) Riverside-Martin (20-3) vs. ME12 (24) Hobbton (13-13)

ME4 (8) Wallace-Rose Hill (14-9) vs. E13 (26) Heide Trask (11-14)

E3 (4) Southeast Halifax (19-5) vs. ME14 (28) Roxboro Community (10-13)

ME6 (14) Oxford Preparatory (19-6) vs. E11 (19) Northampton County (15-9)

E7 (12) Perquimans (18-7) vs. ME10 (22) Lakewood (12-9)

ME2 (5) Spring Creek (20-6) vs. E15 (31) Ocracoke (9-16-0)

ME1 (1) Kestrel Heights (26-1) vs. E16 ( 32 ) Columbia (8-13)

E8 (13) Pamlico County (18-7) vs. ME9 (21) Raleigh Charter (14-10)

ME5 (10) Voyager Academy (20-7) vs. E12 (20) Northside-Pinetown (14-10)

E4 (6) East Carteret (17-9) vs. ME13 (25) Louisburg (12-11)

ME3 (7) Whiteville (17-6) vs. E14 (27) Weldon (11-11)

E6 (11) Jones Senior (17-9) vs. ME11 (23) Pender (12-13)

ME7 (16) James Kenan (17-5) vs. E10 (18) Plymouth (14-6-0)

E2 (3) Camden County (20-5-0) vs. ME15 (29) Research Triangle (10-13-0)

