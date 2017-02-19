NCHSAA Women's Basketball Playoff Pairings Released

Basketball (Photo: Crawford, Elizabeth)

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released its 2017 women's basketball playoff pairings.

Below, you can find all Triad schools playing in this year's state playoffs. The home team is listed first.

4A Women’s First Round Pairings

WEST

W1 (1) Mallard Creek (25-0) vs. MW16 (32) East Forsyth (11-15)

MW8 (13) Southwest Guilford (19-7) vs. W9 (18) South Mecklenburg (18-9)

W3 (7) Watauga (18-8) vs. MW14 (28) Ben L. Smith (14-12)

MW6 (11) West Forsyth (22-5) vs. W11 (21) Harding University (15-9)

W7 (15) Berry Academy (18-5) vs. MW10 (19) Southeast Guilford (16-9)

MW2 (3) R.J. Reynolds (21-3) vs. W15(29) Charlotte Catholic (13-13)

MW1 (2) Northwest Guilford (24-2) vs. W16 (30) McDowell (12-14)

MW9 (16) Reagan (20-6) vs. W8 (17) Hopewell (18-7)

MW5 (10) Dudley (16-10) vs. W12 (22) Myers Park (16-10)

W4 (8) T.C. Roberson (17-8) vs. MW13 (27) North Davidson (13-11)

MW3 (5) Page (19-7) vs. W14 (25) South Caldwell (16-9)

W6 (14) Hough (21-5) vs. MW11 (23) Ragsdale (16-10)



3A Women’s First Round Pairings

WEST

MW8 (16) Southwestern Randolph (16-9) vs. W9 (20) St. Stephens (14-11)

MW3 (4) Ledford (24-1) vs. W14 (29) West Iredell (11-13)



EAST

ME8 (16) Northeast Guilford (20-6) vs. E9 (17) Hunt (17-8)

E3 (6) Eastern Wayne (17-8) vs. ME14 (26) Eastern Guilford (13-12)

ME6 (13) Rockingham County (22-3) vs. E11 (22) Richlands (12-12)

E7 (12) Havelock (22-3) vs. ME10 (19) Southern Guilford (15-10)

ME1 (1) Northern Guilford (25-1) vs. E16 (32) West Careteret (10-15)

E4 (7) Topsail (15-9) vs. ME13 (24) Walter M. Williams (14-10)

E6 (11) Nash Central (16-8) vs. ME11 (20) Western Alamance (13-11)



2A Women’s First Round Pairings

WEST

W5 (12) Maiden (19-7) vs. MW12 (25) West Davidson (13-13)

MW6 (10) Trinity (15-11) vs. W11 (20) Charles D. Owen (17-8)

MW2 (6) Monroe (21-4) vs. W15 (27) Wilkes Central (11-14)

W4 (5) North Wilkes (23-4) vs. MW13 (28) South Stokes (10-14)

MW3 (7) North Surry (21-5) vs. W14 (26) West Caldwell (12-11)

MW7 (11) East Davidson (19-6) vs. W10 (19) Newton-Conover (16-10)



EAST

E1 (1) Bertie (25-1) vs. ME16 (32) Southern Vance (9-14)

E9 (13) Warren County (21-5) vs. ME8 (22) T. Wingate Andrews (13-12)

E5 (8) Roanoke Rapids (19-6) vs. ME12 (28) Carrboro (12-13)

ME4 (11) East Bladen (21-5) vs. E13 (19) First Flight (14-8)

E3 (4) South Lenoir (20-5) vs. ME14 (30) Midway (12-15)

E11 (15) East Duplin (19-7) vs. ME6 (17) South Granville (16-9)

E7 (10) Kinston (17-9) vs. ME10 (26) Graham (12-13)

ME2 (5) Bartlett Yancey (20-6) vs. E15 (23)Pasquotank County (14-9)

ME1 (2) Clinton (24-2) vs. E16 (24) Washington (14-11)

E8 (12) North Pitt (20-4) vs. ME9 (25) South Columbus (12-11)

ME5 (16) North Johnston (17-7) vs. E12 (18) John A. Holmes (15-7)

E4 (7) SouthWest Edgecombe (18-4) vs. ME13 (29) West Bladen (12-14)

ME3 (6) Red Springs (20-5) vs. E14 (20) Currituck County (14-10)

E6 (9) Northside-Jacksonville (21-5) vs. ME11 (27) Fairmont (12-12)

E10 (14)Farmville Central (17-5) vs. ME7 (21) Eastern Randolph (15-11)

E2 (3) North Brunswick (21-3) vs. ME15 (31) Durham School of the Arts (9-14)



1A Women’s First Round Pairings

WEST

MW4 (5) Pine Lake Preparatory (24-2) vs. W13 (26) Alleghany (12-12)

MW6 (12) Atkins (20-6) vs. W11 (23) Andrews (12-13)

MW2 (3) Mount Airy (24-2) vs. W15 (29) Elkin (9-15)

MW9 (16) East Surry (15-11) vs. W8 (18) Robbinsville (15-11)

MW5 (9) West Montgomery (19-4) vs. W12 (24) Hayesville (13-13)

MW3 (4) South Davidson (22-3) vs. W14 (28) Swain County (10-15)

W6 (11) Mountain Island Charter (19-3) vs. MW11 (20) Bishop McGuinness (14-12)

