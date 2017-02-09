New Safety Rules Coming To NASCAR In 2017

The car of NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Carl Edwards (not pictured) is towed to the garage after a wreck during the Ford Ecoboost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

CONCORD, N.C. — A few changes are coming to NASCAR for the 2017 season to make the sport safer for drivers and their crews.

First, NASCAR will no longer allow crews to repair heavily damaged race cars and return them to competition during events, the league's sanctioning body announced Wednesday.

NASCAR’s new Damaged Vehicle Policy will allow teams to make relatively minor repairs on pit road during a five-minute window but will prevent drivers from returning to races after heavy damage from accidents.

NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller said the changes are being made to improve safety both on-track and in speedway garages.

“I’ve been involved in crash repairs, and that's not a great situation in the garage with 20 people running around, oil leaking on the floor, things catching on fire and sharp sheet metal being cut off,” Miller said. “It's a fairly unsafe situation. And at times it would be unsafe really for the driver to get back in a car that was damaged that heavily.

“It’s more about crashed vehicles and all that is involved with that, from the crew guys to the drivers to dropping more debris on the track, which always happens.”

WFMY News 2 spoke to Matt Borland, crew chief of Richard Childress Racing's #27 car. He says the scene inside the garage can get dangerous.

"It's absolute chaos," he said. "Guys are going under while the car is still being jacked up, and so something could slip off, and you're cutting parts off, people are walking by getting cut."

Teams will be allowed to correct mechanical problems or replace batteries and make similar repairs, but fixing extensive damage caused by accidents will no longer be allowed, Miller said.

For damage that can be fixed on pit road, crews will be given a total of 5 minutes to get the car back on the track, or it will be disqualified.

Often, teams have repaired accident damage so that drivers can return to the track to make a few laps and pick up points.

The most famous example of this occurred in the final race of the 1973 season, when point leader Benny Parsons crashed heavily early in the event. Mechanics from other teams swarmed Parsons’ car and pieced together repairs to allow him to return to the track and score enough points to win the championship.

Under the new rules, Parsons would not have been allowed to return to the track.

The changes will be in effect for all three national series: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck.

TRAVELING MEDICAL TEAM

Departing from a decades-long policy, NASCAR announced Wednesday that it will add a medical response team from an outside source to its safety systems this season.

Virtually since its first season, NASCAR has relied on track and local medical personnel to staff speedway medical centers and deal with race injuries.

Officials said those medical personnel – typically local emergency room physicians and nurses – will remain in place. Physicians and paramedics from Colorado-based American Medical Response will be added to the at-track staff.

An AMR doctor and a paramedic will be situated in a “chase” vehicle, which will be among those that will respond to on-track and pit-road incidents. AMR president Ted Van Horne said four AMR doctors will revolve through the 38-race Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

NASCAR has been criticized by drivers and others for not having a traveling medical team, a concept that is standard in some other top-level racing series, including the Verizon IndyCar Series.

NASCAR’s position has been that local emergency physicians are best-suited to handle issues at tracks, but NASCAR executive vice president Steve O’Donnell described the change as a “no-brainer.”

“We’ve looked at the care we’ve had in place, and this is a partnership,” O’Donnell said. “This will enhance that via on-track response. This is a perfect partner in terms of enhancing what we already do. We’re always looking to upgrade what we do.”

AMR personnel will work all Cup series races and other series events that occur at the same track on Cup weekends. The new process does not apply to stand-alone Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series races, O’Donnell said, but he added that there could be additions or changes after the first year.

OTHER RULE CHANGES

Additionally, Miller said Wednesday that NASCAR’s move to segmented races will impact the point at which events are considered official in case of weather issues. Previously, a race that reached the halfway point was considered official. Now, Miller said, races that reach the end of the second of three stages will be official.

Stage lengths will be different at each track, and many of those lengths have not been determined. Officials said Wednesday that the stages for the season-opening Daytona 500, scheduled for Feb. 26, will be 60 laps for stages one and two and 80 laps for stage three. The race would be considered official after 120 laps, as opposed to 100 laps (halfway) in previous seasons.

The Daytona stage lengths were determined after calculating probable fuel windows, Miller said. Segment lengths for other races and tracks are still under consideration, but NASCAR anticipates announcing more news "within days".

