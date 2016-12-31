Newton's 21 Points Lead Miami Past NC State

Miami Hurricanes forward Dewan Huell (20) and North Carolina State Wolfpack center Omer Yurtseven (14) both reach for a loose ball during the second half at Watsco Center. Miami won 81-63. (Photo: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) - Ja'Quan Newton scored 21 points as Miami defeated North Carolina State 81-63 in the ACC opener for both teams Saturday.



The Hurricanes (11-2) expanded a nine-point lead at halftime to 61-43 on Ebuka Izundu's tip-in with 7:23 remaining in the second half. The Wolfpack (11-3) got no closer than 67-56 on Dennis Smith Jr.'s 3-pointer with 3:53 left.



Davon Reed scored 20 points and Bruce Brown finished with 17 points for the Hurricanes. Miami's Kamari Murphy finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.



Smith scored 21 points to lead the Wolfpack.



The victory extended Miami's winning streak to seven while the loss snapped a six-game winning streak for North Carolina State.

Copyright 2016 WFMY