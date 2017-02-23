NFL Considers Greater Presence in Mexico City

The NFL was encouraged enough by its return to
That’s considered sufficient economic activity to support 2,840 full-time jobs, according to EY media relations manager Konstantinos Makrygiannis, without factoring in indirect impact from what amounts to a free infomercial for the Mexico tourism industry.
“It would obviously make sense for us to explore the opportunity to commit to longer,” Mark Waller, the NFL’s executive vice president for international, told USA TODAY Sports on Wednesday.
“The more you do to commit, the easier it is to prepare stadiums, line up scheduling and prepare teams. I would like to think that the success of the first game plus the attractiveness of the matchup we’ve put down there for 2017 would end up with a relationship that extends beyond 2018.”
There’s no doubt the Mexico City market could support more than one game in a season, Waller said. But as in London, teams’ reluctance to give up home games limits the inventory.
“I think this is seen by all involved as something that goes beyond everyday politics and goes to the heart of what sport is all about,” Waller said, “which is bringing fans together, people together, cultures together and celebrating that.”
An email sent Tuesday to the office of Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera Espinosa was not immediately returned.
The EY study found 9,500 people traveled from outside Mexico (mostly from the U.S.) for the Raiders-Texans game, spending an average of five days in the country, as well as 21,500 visitors from other parts of Mexico. Total domestic and international tourist spending was $43 million, including $32 million that was incremental to the Mexico City economy, the study said.
Ease and price of travel to Mexico, among other factors, contribute to the greater tourism impact there than in London, Waller said. Attendance for November’s game — the first Monday night game played outside the U.S. — was 76,473. According to the NFL, 205,000 people attended a related fan fest and 55,000 took part in other community events leading up to the game.
“Quite honestly, we could probably have more visitors in if we directed more tickets back to the teams,” Waller said. “But we’re trying to strike the right balance obviously between bringing in U.S. fans and making sure our Mexican fans also get a good opportunity to see the game.”
At his Super Bowl media conference, Goodell said the NFL “had a great experience last year” and hopes that continuing to play games in Mexico also will help the league reach out to Hispanic fans in the U.S.
