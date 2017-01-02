NFL Playoffs: List of AFC Games on WFMY News 2

SUNDAY, JAN. 8
*Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers*
Time: 1:05 p.m. on WFMY News 2/CBS
*New York Giants at Green Bay Packers*
Time: 4:40 p.m.
Divisional Weekend
Saturday, January 14
Highest NFC seed at Atlanta Falcons - 4:35 p.m.
Lowest AFC seed at New England Patriots - 8:15 p.m. WFMY News 2/CBS
Sunday, Janurary 22
NFC Championship Game - 3:05 p.m.
AFC Championship Game - 6:40 p.m. on WFMY News 2/CBS
Super Bowl
Sunday, February 5
Super Bowl LI (NRG Stadium, Houston)
