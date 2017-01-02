WFMY
NFL Playoffs: List of AFC Games on WFMY News 2

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 7:37 PM. EST January 02, 2017

SUNDAY, JAN. 8

*Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers*

Time: 1:05 p.m. on WFMY News 2/CBS

*New York Giants at Green Bay Packers*

Time: 4:40 p.m. 

Divisional Weekend

Saturday, January 14

Highest NFC seed at Atlanta Falcons - 4:35 p.m. 

Lowest AFC seed at New England Patriots - 8:15 p.m. WFMY News 2/CBS

Sunday, Janurary 22

NFC Championship Game - 3:05 p.m.

AFC Championship Game - 6:40 p.m. on WFMY News 2/CBS

Super Bowl 

Sunday, February 5

Super Bowl LI (NRG Stadium, Houston)

