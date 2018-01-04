Former Cleveland Browns CB Joe Haden On 0-16 Parade: 'I Just Think It's Lame'

As Joe Haden prepares to play in the first playoff game of his NFL career, his former home is preparing to host a parade intended to mock his former team's 0-16 season.

Speaking to ESPN on Thursday, the now-Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback discussed the 'Perfect Season Parade' that will take place on Saturday in response to the Browns' winless 2017 campaign. Despite being cut prior to the start of the Browns' season, the parade appears to have struck a nerve with Haden, who spent the first seven seasons of his career in Cleveland.

"It is what it is," Haden said, according to ESPN's Katherine Terrell. "I feel like if you want to be that miserable and go have an 0-16 parade, then have fun.

"I just think it's lame. I think they went 0-16, the organization and everybody is not happy with it. I feel like the fans, they're not going to be happy about celebrating an 0-16 parade. I just think it's really lame."

Haden had a firsthand look as the 2017 Browns clinched their place in professional football infamy, as it was his Steelers who beat Cleveland 28-24 on Sunday to secure the team's place in NFL history. The Browns' loss also set in motion the 'Perfect Season Parade,' which organizer Chris McNeil (@Reflog_18) insists that despite its name is more of a protest of the state of the organization than anything else.

Haden, who admitted he still watches the Browns when he can, however, doesn't see it that way -- not that Cleveland is necessarily of his concern anymore. Rather, he'll now attempt to bring a parade to Pittsburgh for the right reasons, as the Steelers will spend Wild Card weekend at home, waiting to see who they'll open with in the Divisional Round.

© 2018 WKYC-TV