Deshaun Watson Brought To Tears Reading Note From Mama After Getting Drafted

Deshaun Watson cries after reading a letter from his mother. (Photo: NFL via Twitter.)

PHILADELPHIA (WLTX) — Football players are big and tough. They have to be, to play the rough sport they're in.

But no player can stand up to the loving words of their mama.

Not long after Clemson's Deshaun Watson was drafted by the Houston Texans, the NFL had him sit in front of a camera. They then handed him a letter from his mother to read aloud. A little more than halfway through it, though, Watson broke down in tears.

He eventually recovered and finished it. Here's what she wrote:

"Deshaun. When you came into this world, you brought a love to my heart that I had never appreciated.

"I watched you play your first flag football game all the way to the last college game. To be here at the NFL Draft and see you walk across the stage, it's a dream come true. I'm so proud of you, I'm so proud of the person and the man you became.'

"Making it to the NFL is an accomplishment that you made come true. That being said, so much joy to my heart. I wish you love, happiness, and longtime success.

"As I look back, we was not supposed to be here. [This is the moment where Watson broke down.]

"In the words of Drake, 'we made it..'

"Love, Mom"

He then was asked if he wanted to say a message to her.

"Love you mama," Watson said. "We made it."

Incredible moment.@DeshaunWatson4 is brought to tears as he reads a letter from his mom. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8Z0QMTfuxT — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017

