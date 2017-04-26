5 Best First-Round Draft Picks In Panthers History

2011: The Panthers drafted 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton with the No. 1 overall selection in 2011. The 2010 Heisman Trophy winner helped guide the team to an appearance in Super Bowl 50. (Photo: Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The 2017 NFL Draft is upon us.

Hope springs eternal across the league as teams that struggled throughout last season have highly coveted draft spots and the hope that they’ll land the next NFL superstar.

Sometimes, teams strike gold. Notable first overall selections include legends such as Peyton Manning, Bo Jackson, and John Elway. However, it’s not always a slam dunk with the first pick. Ki-Jana Carter, Tim Couch, and JaMarcus Russell immediately come to mind.

In recent history, the Panthers have done quite well with their first-round selections, picking up franchise cornerstones Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly. But has it always been green pastures for the Panthers?

We hit the record books and examined every first round pick by the Panthers to come up with the five best selections in team history. Here’s what we think.

Cam Newton – Quarterback, 2011

Cam Newton ran away with the Heisman Trophy while leading Auburn to a national championship in 2010. With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft, General Manager Marty Hurney knew he needed to make an impact, so he reached for the stars by calling Newton’s name first overall.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Newton was named NFL Rookie of the Year, collecting 47 of 50 AP votes. Newton’s debut season saw him break Peyton Manning’s record for most passing yards in a season, as well as a new mark for quarterback rushing touchdowns with 14. In 2015, Newton experienced one of the best seasons in NFL history for a quarterback, throwing for 3,837 yards, 35 touchdowns and rushing for 636 yards and 10 scores.

He was rewarded by being named NFL MVP as the Panthers rolled to an appearance in Super Bowl 50. As Cam goes, the Panthers go, and he’s without question the best draft pick in franchise history.

Julius Peppers – Defensive End, 2002

If Cam Newton comes in at No. 1 in Panthers draft history, then Julius Peppers is a close second. With the second overall pick in 2002, Carolina drafted the dual-sport athlete out of North Carolina. Peppers utilized his 6-foot-7 frame right out of the gate, terrorizing quarterbacks across the NFL by racking up double-digit sacks in four of his first five seasons.

Peppers left the Panthers as a free agent after the 2009 campaign, making stops in Chicago and Green Bay before resigning with the Panthers this year. He is the Panthers’ all-time sack leader with 81 and owns the team’s record for forced fumbles with 30. Pep is fifth all-time on the NFL sack list and has nine double-digit sack seasons.

He is the only player in NFL history with at least 100 sacks and 10 interceptions and remains the only NFL player in NFL history with 100-plus sacks and four interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Luke Kuechly – Linebacker, 2012

One year after selecting franchise quarterback Cam Newton, the Panthers again hit the jackpot with Luke Kuechly. The heralded linebacker from Boston College was taken ninth overall by Carolina after being named a two-time All-American and Butkus Award winner at BC.

Kuechly immediately made an impact with the Panthers, leading the NFL with an eye-popping 164 tackles. Kuechly’s tackle numbers continue to remain near the top of the NFL, with Luuuuuuuke piling up over 100 in each of his first five seasons.

Kuechly was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2012 and followed that up by being named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2013. He’s a three-time first team NFL All-Pro and is regarded as one of the best players in the NFL.

DeAngelo Williams – Running Back, 2006

With the 27th overall selection in 2006, the Panthers drafted Memphis running back DeAngelo Williams, who was initially projected as a top 10 pick. Williams backed up DeShaun Foster during his first two years in Carolina before establishing himself as the premier back in 2008.

Williams made the most of his opportunity. Despite splitting time with rookie teammate Jonathan Stewart, he rushed for a career-best 1,515 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging a person-best 5.5 yards per carry. He backed it up in 2009, rushing for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns.

Willaims owns several Panthers rushing records after leaving prior to the 2015 season. He’s the Panthers’ all-time leading rusher with 6,846 yards and holds the team’s single-season rushing record for his 2008 performance. His 2008 season also led to him tying Stephen Davis for the most 100-yard games in a single season with eight.

Jordan Gross – Offensive Tackle, 2003

After finishing last in the NFC South in 2002, the Panthers drafted a player that would anchor the offensive line for over a decade with the selection of Jordan Gross.

Gross was a Consensus All-American during his senior season at Utah and settled in nice with the Panthers. He was named to the Pro Bowl during his rookie season that saw the Panthers reach Super Bowl XXXVIII. Gross started every game at right tackle and didn’t miss a single snap throughout 2003-04.

During the Panthers’ 2008 season, Gross was named a first team NFL All-Pro at left tackle after the team placed the franchise tag on him. Gross’ performance was rewarded with a six-year contract that saw him become the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league.

After his retirement, Gross briefly joined the Panthers’ broadcast team before opting to spend more time with his family.

So there you have it, the five best (in our view, at least) draft picks in Carolina Panthers history. Also receiving consideration were Thomas Davis, Jonathan Stewart, and Chris Gamble.

