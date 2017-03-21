Be A TopCat: Carolina Panthers To Host TopCat Cheerleader Auditions

TopCat Auditions (Photo: Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Do you have what it takes to be a TopCat?

The Carolina Panthers are holding auditions for the upcoming NFL season. It means cheering for a crowd of more than 73,000 fans at Bank of America Stadium.

TopCat Cali Pic. Carolina Panthers (Photo: Goodstuff Creative LLC, Custom)

If interested there are a few dates, you need to know about.

Registration Deadline: Friday, April 7, 2017 by 5:00 p.m. You must register in order to try out for the squad. There is a $15 registration fee.

Register For TopCat Tryouts

Audition Clinic: April 2, 2017

The Audition Clinic will be held April 2, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Ballantyne Hotel in Charlotte. This clinic gets you ready for the TopCat auditions. It includes tips and techniques from hair and make-up experts, exercise and fitness advice from trainers, and dance instruction from the TopCats choreographer.

TopCat Auditions this April! Pic. Carolina Panthers (Photo: Custom)

Preliminaries Round 1: April 8, 2017

The Preliminaries Round One takes place April 8, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Check-in begins at 9:00 a.m. with auditions starting at 10:00 a.m.

Full Audition Details

Qualifications

• All contestants must be at least 21 years old by May 10, 2017.

• All contestants must have a high school diploma or equivalent.

• All contestants must pass a pre-employment and periodic drug screen as well as satisfactorily complete a criminal and civil background check, including driving history.

• Formal dance instruction is not a prerequisite, but strong dance skills and physical fitness are required.

• Those selected must be available to practice Wednesday evenings and some Saturday mornings, beginning in May.

• In addition to rehearsals and performing at home games, cheerleaders make charitable and corporate appearances.

• Please note this is a part-time position that cheerleaders hold in addition to their regular work or college schedules.

For more details including Frequently Asked Questions, Audition Attire, What to Bring Visit Carolina Panthers





TopCat Cheerleaders Pic. Carolina Panthers (Photo: Custom)

Copyright 2017 WFMY