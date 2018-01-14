Cam Newton Clears Instagram Account

Oct 12, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PANTHERS WIRE) -- The most mercurial quarterback in the NFL is at it again.

Cam Newton has apparently scrubbed his wildly popular personal Instagram account (he has over four million followers) of all its posts and unfollowed pretty much everyone except his businesses, including anything Panthers-related.

Here’s what Newton’s page looks like right now.

Photo via Cam Newton's public Instagram account.

What does it mean?

Nobody really knows but Newton, of course.

We can assume Newton is frustrated over his team’s recent playoff loss to the division rival Saints, which was their third defeat at New Orleans’ hands this year. Newton put in a gutsy performance but ultimately didn’t get enough help from his teammates to pull out a win. It’s possible Newton is also unhappy with the pending sale of the team. He has made it known publicly that he supports owner Jerry Richardson and wishes he would not sell. Perhaps he’s upset about the recent hiring of Norv Turner as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Maybe it’s not nefarious at all. Newton could be launching his own social business that would compete with Instagram. It’s possible he’s going incognito for the offseason to avoid distractions.

Whatever the case, Newton is an emotional guy. It’s unlikely this is a signal of a serious rift within the organization. If it is, we will find out eventually.

It’s also worth noting that Newton hasn’t totally shut down on social media, either. Yesterday he posted on Twitter about his diversity initiative called United As One.

1NSP1RED by these great & diverse young leaders. This wknd we talk, ask & learn abt each other. Despite any differences we are #UnitedAsOne pic.twitter.com/O1mSegahzN — Cameron Newton (@CameronNewton) January 13, 2018

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 USATODAY.COM