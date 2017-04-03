Cam Newton Shares Photo & Name of New Daughter

(Photo: Cam Newton Instagram)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and girlfriend Kia Proctor welcomed their second child in February. On Sunday, the world finally got a glimpse of the beautiful baby girl.

The NFL MVP took to Instagram to introduce Sovereign Dior Cambella Newton.

ëvërÿthįñgGŪ€€į❕👍🏾 ŠØVËRË1GN-D1ØR•€ÅMßËŁŁÅ•NË₩TØN #iWmW -1OVE #šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË #förÅŁŁthëCØNFŪŚ1ØN👶🏽 #HËÅRTbrëâkër💔 A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Apr 1, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

The star quarterback's parents told WCNC in December that their son and longtime girlfriend were expecting.

"We are excited," Cecil Newton told WCNC.

Sovereign is little sister to Cam and Kia's firstborn, Chosen. Shortly after Chosen's birth, Newton opened up to reporters about his son's unique name.

"I wanted something that would be masculine, but yet unique," he said. "I'm not a big fan of juniors and every person that I've had this conversation when I say 'I don't want to have the pressure of him being a junior,' they reply, 'what the hell do you think Chosen's going to bring?'"

We will have to just stay tuned to hear Cam's thoughts on the name Sovereign!

