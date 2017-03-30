Cam Newton To Get shoulder Surgery Thursday

Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers attempts a pass during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on January 3, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Photo: Streeter Lecka, 2015 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- All eyes are on Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

The former NFL MVP is expected to go under the knife for shoulder surgery Thursday. In Week 14 of the 2016 season, Newton suffered a partially-torn rotator cuff on his throwing shoulder.

Panthers fans tell NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton that they are anxiously waiting for him to recover.

"We need him. He's vital to our team," says one fan.

The real test will come in late July or early August, when the plan is for Newton to begin throwing again.

