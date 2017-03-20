Carolina Panthers Players Hang Out With U.S., German Soldiers

Panthers' players in Germany (Photo: Dept of Defense)

Grafenwoehr, Germany-- If you're a Carolina Panthers fan and wondering what the big cats are up too, here's your answer.

Some of the players and cheerleaders recently spent time visiting American and German soldiers in Grafenwoehr, Germany while on a United Service Organization (USO) tour.

The U.S. Department of Defense posted a behind-the-scenes video Monday on Facebook.

Looks like everyone had fun and the soldiers appear to have enjoyed getting the visit from the Panthers.

