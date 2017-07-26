Carolina Panthers Training Camp: Day 1 #PanthersOn2

Carolina Panthers training camp in Spartanburg, SC. WFMY News 2 photo.

It's that time of year again! It's almost football season!

The Carolina Panthers are looking to recapture their 2015 form starting this week with training camp starting at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Here's some tweets from WFMY News 2's Patrick Wright and Brian Hall from the first day of camp.

Talk about dedication. Fans are already starting to gather outside Gibbs Stadium before the 4 p.m. Kickoff Party! #PanthersCamp @WFMY pic.twitter.com/91stav0OZz — Patrick Wright (@ptwright) July 26, 2017

Offseason addition WR Russell Shepard addressing the media now. Says CTE report doesn't change his love of football. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/JTLvLP6Vq3 — Patrick Wright (@ptwright) July 26, 2017

Former @clemsonfb star Ben Boulware talking about first training camp. Says he's all business and trying to make the team. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/II4i1auBon — Patrick Wright (@ptwright) July 26, 2017

.@Panthers LB Thomas Davis....."we have Marty Hurney as our GM and are focused going forward." @WFMY @ptwright pic.twitter.com/yujhm3SWPt — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) July 26, 2017

why is Wofford College the home to @Panthers Training Camp....@ptwright will explain today on @WFMY News 2 at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/Um8TPnNt6g — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) July 26, 2017

